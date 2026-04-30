Ameren to Release Q1 Earnings: Here's What You Need to Know

Ameren Corporation AEE is scheduled to release first-quarter 2026 results on May 5, after market close. The company delivered an earnings surprise of 1.3% in the last reported quarter.



Let’s discuss the factors that are likely to be reflected in the upcoming quarterly results.

Factors That are Likely to Have Impacted AEE’s Q1 Performance

The company is expected to have continued to benefit from its strategic investments in infrastructure modernization and grid resilience, which are likely to have further enhanced operational efficiency and reliability across its service territories. Ameren is leveraging smart switches, particularly under its Smart Energy Plan, to further modernize its electric grid, improving service reliability and operational efficiency. These initiatives are likely to have boosted the bottom line in the to-be-reported quarter.



Increasing electricity demand from data centers, driven by Artificial Intelligence workloads, is expected to have provided additional support to the company’s quarterly earnings. Strong rate-based growth and solid revenue expectations are likely to have enhanced the overall performance.



The company’s quarterly earnings are anticipated to have benefited from new electric service rates that came into effect during the previous quarters.



However, higher operations and maintenance expenses and interest expenses are likely to have offset some of the positives in the to-be-reported quarter.

AEE’s Q1 Expectations

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings is pegged at $1.17 per share, implying 9.4% growth year over year.



The consensus estimate for revenues is pinned at $2.24 billion, implying 6.8% growth year over year.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Ameren’s total electric sales is pinned at 17,889.9 gigawatt-hours (in millions), implying 0.5% growth from the year-ago quarter’s registered figure.

What Our Quantitative Model Predicts

Our proven model predicts an earnings beat for Ameren this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat, which is the case here as you can see below.



Ameren Corporation Price and EPS Surprise

Ameren Corporation price-eps-surprise | Ameren Corporation Quote

Earnings ESP: The company’s Earnings ESP is +1.29%. You can uncover the best stocks before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.



Zacks Rank: Currently, Ameren carries a Zacks Rank of 3. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Other Stocks to Consider

Investors may also consider the following players from the same industry, as these, too, have the right combination of elements to post an earnings beat this reporting cycle.



Dominion Energy D is likely to come up with an earnings beat when it reports first-quarter results on May 1. It has an Earnings ESP of +1.31% and a Zacks Rank of 3 at present.



D’s long-term (three to five years) earnings growth rate is 5.29%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings is pinned at 89 cents per share, which implies a year-over-year decrease of 4.3%.



Duke Energy Corporation DUK is likely to come up with an earnings beat when it reports first-quarter results on May 5. It has an Earnings ESP of +1.31% and a Zacks Rank of 3 at present.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for DUK’s earnings is pinned at $1.79 per share, which implies a year-over-year increase of 1.7%. The consensus estimate for sales implies a year-over-year increase of 1.8%.



NiSource NI is likely to come up with an earnings beat when it reports first-quarter results on May 6. It has an Earnings ESP of +2.34% and a Zacks Rank of 3 at present.



NI’s long-term earnings growth rate is 6.11%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings is pinned at $1.03 per share, which implies a year-over-year increase of 5.1%.





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Ameren Corporation (AEE) : Free Stock Analysis Report

NiSource, Inc (NI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Duke Energy Corporation (DUK) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Dominion Energy Inc. (D) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.