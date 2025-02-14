Ameren Q4 Earnings Miss Estimates, Revenues Increase Y/Y

Ameren Corporation AEE reported fourth-quarter 2024 earnings of 77 cents per share, which missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 79 cents by 2.5%. However, the bottom line improved 28.3% from the year-ago quarter’s figure of 60 cents.

For 2024, the company reported adjusted earnings of $4.63 per share, which came in line with the Zacks Consensus Estimate.

AEE’s Total Revenues

Total operating revenues were $1.94 billion, up 20% year over year. The top line also beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.75 billion by 10.3%.

For 2024, the company generated operating revenues worth $7.62 billion, up from the prior-year level of $7.50 billion. The full-year top line also beat the consensus estimate of $7.50 billion.

Highlights of the Release

Ameren’s total electricity sales volumes increased 1.1% to 15,929 million kilowatt-hours (kWh) from 15,760 million kWh in the year-ago period. Gas volumes dropped 1.9% from the prior-year period’s level to 53 million dekatherms.

Total operating expenses were $1.74 billion, up 28.7% year over year.

The company’s interest expenses in the fourth quarter totaled $171 million compared with the prior-year quarter’s $153 million.

AEE’s Segmental Results

The Ameren Missouri segment reported adjusted earnings of $604 million in 2024. This unit reported GAAP earnings of $559 million compared with $545 million in 2023.

The Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution segment reported earnings of $234 million in 2024 compared with $258 million a year ago. The decline was due to a lower allowed return on equity for 2024 under the new multi-year rate plan.

The Ameren Illinois Natural Gas segment reported earnings of $149 million in 2024 compared with earnings of $134 million a year ago. The year-over-year improvement can be attributed to increased earnings from new delivery service rates effective Nov. 28, 2023, and lower operations and maintenance expenses.

The Ameren Transmission segment reported adjusted earnings of $333 million in 2024. It posted GAAP earnings of $323 million compared with $296 million in the prior-year period. The improvement was driven by increased earnings from infrastructure investments.

AEE’s Financial Condition

Ameren reported cash and cash equivalents of $7 million as of Dec. 31, 2024, compared with $25 million at the end of 2023.

As of Dec. 31, 2024, the long-term debt totaled $17.26 billion compared with $15.12 billion as of Dec. 31, 2023.

As of Dec. 31, 2024, the cash flow from operating activities amounted to $2.76 billion compared with $2.56 billion a year ago.

AEE’s Guidance

Ameren reaffirmed its 2025 earnings guidance. It expects to generate earnings per share (EPS) in the range of $4.85-$5.05. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2025 earnings is pegged at $4.93 per share, which lies just below the midpoint of the company’s guided range.

AEE’s Zacks Rank

Ameren currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

