Ameren Q3 Earnings Miss Estimates, Revenues Increase Y/Y

Ameren Corporation AEE reported third-quarter 2024 adjusted earnings of $1.87 per share, which missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.91 by 2.1%.



The company posted GAAP earnings of $1.70 per share compared with $1.87 per share in the third quarter of 2023.



AEE’s Total Revenues



Total revenues came in at $2.17 billion in the reported quarter, up 5.5% year over year. However, revenues missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.21 billion by 1.6%.

Highlights of the Release



Ameren’s total electricity sales volumes decreased 2.8% to 18,565 million kilowatt-hours (kWh) compared with 19,098 million kWh in the year-ago period. Gas volumes rose 7.4% to 29 million dekatherms from the prior-year period’s level.



Total operating expenses were $1.59 billion, up 9.8% year over year.



The company’s interest expenses in the third quarter totaled $173 million compared with the prior-year quarter’s $152 million.

AEE’s Segmental Results



The Ameren Missouri segment reported adjusted earnings of $415 million. This unit reported GAAP earnings of $381 million.



The Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution segment reported earnings of $56 million in the third quarter compared with $66 million a year ago. The decline was due to a lower allowed return on equity for 2024 under the new multi-year rate plan.



The Ameren Illinois Natural Gas segment reported a loss of $10 million in the third quarter compared with a loss of $5 million a year ago. The year-over-year decline can be attributed to the adverse impacts of rate design from new delivery service rates effective Nov. 28, 2023.



The Ameren Transmission segment reported adjusted earnings of $90 million. It reported GAAP earnings of $100 million compared with $86 million in the prior-year period. The improvement was driven by increased earnings from infrastructure investments.

AEE’s Financial Condition



Ameren reported cash and cash equivalents of $17 million as of Sept. 30, 2024 compared with $25 million at the end of 2023.



As of Sept. 30, 2024, the long-term debt totaled $16.42 billion compared with $15.12 billion as of Dec. 31, 2023.



As of Sept. 30, 2024, the cash flow from operating activities amounted to $1.95 billion compared with $2.03 billion a year ago.

AEE’s Guidance



Ameren lowered its 2024 GAAP earnings guidance. It now expects to generate GAAP earnings per share (EPS) in the range of $4.34-$4.48 compared with the previous range of $4.52-$4.72.



The company expects its 2024 adjusted earnings in the range of $4.55-$4.69. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2024 earnings is pegged at $4.61 per share, which lies just below the midpoint of the company’s guided range.

AEE’s Zacks Rank



Edison International EIX reported third-quarter adjusted earnings of $1.51 per share, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.39 by 8.6%. The bottom line increased 9.4% from $1.38 in the year-ago quarter.



EIX's operating revenues totaled $5.20 billion, which beat the consensus estimate of $4.76 billion by 9.4%. The top line increased 10.6% from the year-ago quarter's figure of $4.70 billion.



FirstEnergy FE reported third-quarter 2024 operating earnings of 85 cents per share, which lagged the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 95 cents by 6.6%. The bottom line decreased 3.4% from the year-ago figure of 88 cents per share.



FE's operating revenues totaled $3.73 billion, which missed the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion by 6.4%. However, the top line increased 6.9% from $3.48 billion reported in the year-ago quarter.



CenterPoint Energy, Inc. CNP reported third-quarter adjusted earnings of 31 cents per share, which missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 36 cents by 13.9%. The bottom line also deteriorated 22.5% from the year-ago figure.



CNP's revenues totaled $1.86 billion, which missed the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion by 1.2%. The top line was also 0.2% lower than the year-ago figure.

