Ameren Q2 Earnings Surpass Estimates, Revenues Decline Y/Y

Ameren Corporation AEE reported second-quarter 2026 earnings of $1.13 per share, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.08 by 4.6%. Earnings increased 11.9% from $1.01 in the year-ago quarter, supported by infrastructure investments and gains from innovative energy technology investments.

AEE’s Revenues

Quarterly revenues of $2.09 billion declined 5.8% year over year and missed the consensus estimate of $2.39 billion by 13%. Total electricity sales increased 3.4% to 16,210 million kilowatt-hours, led by higher Ameren Missouri volumes.

Ameren Corporation Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Ameren Corporation price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Ameren Corporation Quote

Ameren's Lower Fuel Costs Lift Operating Income

Total operating expenses declined 9.8% year over year to $1.63 billion. Fuel and purchased power expenses decreased to $507 million from $794 million, marking the largest cost reduction in the quarter.



Other operations and maintenance expenses rose to $521 million from $460 million. Management attributed the increase to reliability-focused tree trimming and energy center maintenance. Depreciation and amortization expenses increased to $420 million from $386 million.



Operating income improved 11.7% to $459 million. However, interest charges rose to $209 million from $187 million, reflecting Ameren's ongoing financing requirements.

AEE’s Segment Earnings Advance

Ameren Missouri generated second-quarter earnings of $157 million, up from $150 million a year earlier. Earnings from increased infrastructure investments and electric and natural gas service rates were partly offset by higher operating and maintenance expenses and lower weather-driven retail sales.



Ameren Transmission earnings increased to $96 million from $86 million. The improvement reflected earnings on additional infrastructure investments.



Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution earnings rose to $70 million from $64 million in the prior-year quarter. The segment benefited from increased electric distribution infrastructure investments.



Ameren Illinois Natural Gas earnings slipped to $9 million from $10 million. The Ameren Parent loss narrowed to $18 million from $35 million, primarily due to earnings from innovative energy technology investments.

AEE’s Financial Condition

Ameren reported cash and cash equivalents of $12 million as of June 30, 2026, compared with $13 million as of Dec. 31, 2025.



Long-term debt totaled $19.06 billion as of June 30, 2026, up from $18.21 billion at the end of 2025.



For the first six months of 2026, net cash provided by operating activities totaled $1.19 billion compared with $1.29 billion a year earlier. Capital expenditures increased to $2.65 billion from $2.13 billion.

Ameren Reaffirms 2026 Earnings View

Ameren reaffirmed its 2026 earnings guidance of $5.25-$5.45 per share. The outlook assumes normal temperatures during the second half of the year. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2026 earnings is pegged at $5.39, which is higher that the midpoint of the company’s guided range.



Management anticipates higher Ameren Missouri operating and maintenance expenses, primarily from tree trimming and energy center maintenance. It also expects to issue about 6.4 million common shares near year-end upon settlement of forward sale agreements.



Ameren has maintained its expectation of 6-8% annual earnings growth from 2026 through 2030. The company stated that 2.8 gigawatts of executed electric service agreements represent potential upside and plans to update its long-term growth guidance during the third-quarter earnings call.

AEE’s Zacks Rank

Ameren currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today's Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Recent Utility Releases

CenterPoint Energy, Inc. CNP reported second-quarter 2026 adjusted earnings of 40 cents per share, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 37 cents by 8.1%. The bottom line increased 37.9% from the year-ago quarter’s figure of 29 cents.



CNP generated revenues of $2.15 billion, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 1.8%. The top line was 10.7% higher than the year-ago quarter’s reported figure of $1.94 billion.



CMS Energy Corporation CMS reported second-quarter 2026 adjusted EPS of 37 cents, which came in line with the Zacks Consensus Estimate. However, the bottom line declined 47.9% from 71 cents in the year-ago quarter.



CMS' operating revenues totaled $1.83 billion, which missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.91 billion by 4.2%. The top line also fell 0.5% from $1.84 billion in the prior-year quarter.



NextEra Energy NEE reported second-quarter 2026 EPS of $1.15, up 9.5% from $1.05 a year ago. The figure beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.09 by 5.5%.



NEE’s total operating revenues were $7.53 billion, which rose 12.4% year over year but missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $7.99 billion by 5.8%.

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Ameren Corporation (AEE) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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