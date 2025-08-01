Ameren Q2 Earnings Higher Than Expected, Revenues Increase Y/Y

Ameren Corporation AEE reported second-quarter 2025 earnings of $1.01 per share, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1 by 1%. The bottom line also improved 4.1% from the year-ago quarter’s 97 cents.



The year-over-year upside in the bottom line can be attributed to higher revenues and operating income generated in the second quarter of 2025 compared to the second quarter of 2024.

AEE’s Total Revenues

Total revenues came in at $2.22 billion in the reported quarter, up 31.2% year over year. Revenues also beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.84 billion by 20.7%.

Ameren Corporation Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Ameren Corporation price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Ameren Corporation Quote

AEE: Highlights of the Release

Ameren’s total electricity sales volumes decreased 8.4% to 15,672 million kilowatt-hours (kWh) compared with 17,110 million kWh in the year-ago period. Gas volumes rose 6.5% to 33 million dekatherms from the prior-year period’s level.



Total operating expenses were $1.81 billion, up 35.9% year over year.



The company’s interest expenses in the second quarter totaled $187 million compared with the prior-year quarter’s $165 million.

AEE’s Segmental Results

The Ameren Missouri segment reported earnings of $150 million compared with $128 million a year ago. This year-over-year increase was driven by new electric service rates that became effective June 1, 2025, earnings on increased infrastructure investments and lower operations and maintenance expenses.



The Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution segment reported earnings of $64 million in the second quarter compared with $61 million in the previous year.



The Ameren Illinois Natural Gas segment posted earnings of $10 million in the second quarter compared with $6 million in the prior year.



The Ameren Transmission segment reported earnings of $86 million in the second quarter compared with $79 million a year ago.

AEE’s Financial Condition

Ameren reported cash and cash equivalents of $11 million as of June 30, 2025 compared with $7 million at the end of 2024.



As of June 30, 2025, the long-term debt totaled $18.81 billion compared with $17.26 billion as of Dec. 31, 2024.



As of June 30, 2025, the cash flow from operating activities amounted to $1.29 billion compared with $1.05 billion a year ago.

AEE’s Guidance

Ameren reaffirmed its 2025 earnings guidance. It expects to generate earnings per share (EPS) in the range of $4.85-$5.05. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2025 earnings is pegged at $4.94, which lies just below the midpoint of the company’s guided range.

AEE’s Zacks Rank

Ameren currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Recent Utility Releases

American Electric Power Company, Inc. AEP reported second-quarter 2025 operating EPS of $1.43, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.28 by 11.7%. The bottom line inched up 14.4% from $1.25 recorded in the year-ago quarter.



AEP’s revenues of $5.09 billion rose 11.1% from the year-ago quarter’s level of $4.58 billion. The top line also beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $4.94 billion by 2.9%.



CMS Energy Corporation CMS reported second-quarter 2025 EPS of 71 cents, which outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 67 cents by 6%. The bottom line also increased 7.6% from 66 cents in the prior-year quarter.



Operating revenues totaled $1.84 billion, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.69 billion by 9%. The top line also increased 14.4% from $1.61 billion in the prior-year quarter.



NextEra Energy, Inc. NEE reported second-quarter 2025 adjusted earnings of $1.05 per share, which topped the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.02 by 2.9%. The bottom line was also up nearly 9.4% year over year.



In the second quarter, NextEra Energy’s operating revenues were $6.7 billion, which missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $7.22 billion by 7.28%. However, the top line improved 10.4% year over year.

Zacks' Research Chief Names "Stock Most Likely to Double"

Our team of experts has just released the 5 stocks with the greatest probability of gaining +100% or more in the coming months. Of those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian highlights the one stock set to climb highest.

This top pick is a little-known satellite-based communications firm. Space is projected to become a trillion dollar industry, and this company's customer base is growing fast. Analysts have forecasted a major revenue breakout in 2025. Of course, all our elite picks aren't winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks' Stocks Set to Double like Hims & Hers Health, which shot up +209%.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Ameren Corporation (AEE) : Free Stock Analysis Report

NextEra Energy, Inc. (NEE) : Free Stock Analysis Report

American Electric Power Company, Inc. (AEP) : Free Stock Analysis Report

CMS Energy Corporation (CMS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.