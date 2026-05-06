Ameren Q1 Earnings Outpace Estimates, Revenues Increase Y/Y

Ameren Corporation AEE reported first-quarter 2026 earnings of $1.28 per share, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.17 by 9.9%. The bottom line increased 19.6% from the year-ago quarter’s recorded figure.



The quarterly results reflected earnings on infrastructure investments to improve system reliability, resilience, and service quality for its Ameren Missouri and Illinois electric and natural gas customers.

AEE’s Revenues

Total revenues were $2.18 billion, up 3.8% year over year. The top line missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.24 billion by 2.9%.

Ameren Corporation Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Ameren Corporation price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Ameren Corporation Quote

AEE: Highlights of the Release

Ameren’s total electricity sales volumes decreased 4.2% to 17,052 million kilowatt-hours (kWh) compared with 17,808 million kWh in the year-ago period. Gas volumes declined 5.4% year over year to 70 million dekatherms.



Total operating expenses were $1.64 billion, down 1.4% year over year.



The company’s interest expenses in the first quarter totaled $204 million compared with the prior-year quarter’s $175 million.

AEE’s Segmental Results

The Ameren Missouri segment reported adjusted earnings of $76 million compared with $42 million a year ago. The year-over-year increase was driven by earnings from higher infrastructure investments, including those incorporated into electric and natural gas service rates that became effective on June 1, 2025, and Sept. 1, 2025, respectively.



The Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution segment reported adjusted earnings of $66 million compared with $63 million in the year-ago quarter.



The Ameren Illinois Natural Gas segment reported adjusted earnings of $122 million compared with $108 million in the prior-year quarter.



The Ameren Transmission segment reported adjusted earnings of $98 million compared with $89 million in the year-ago quarter.

AEE’s Financial Condition

Ameren reported cash and cash equivalents of $13 million as of March 31, 2026, which remained unchanged sequentially.



As of March 31, 2026, the long-term debt totaled $19 billion compared with $18.21 billion as of Dec. 31, 2025.



Net cash flows from operating activities in the first three months of 2026 were $421 million compared with $431 million in 2025.

AEE’s Guidance

Ameren has reaffirmed its 2026 earnings guidance. It expects to generate earnings per share (EPS) in the range of $5.25-$5.45. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2026 earnings is pegged at $5.32, which is lower that the midpoint of the company’s guided range.

AEE’s Zacks Rank

Ameren currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today's Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Recent Utility Releases

CenterPoint Energy, Inc. CNP reported first-quarter 2026 adjusted earnings of 56 cents per share, which missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 58 cents by 3.8%. However, the bottom line increased 5.7% from 53 cents in the year-ago quarter.



CNP generated revenues of $2.98 billion, which missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.04 billion by 1.4%. The top line improved 2% from the year-ago reported figure of $2.92 billion.



CMS Energy Corporation CMS reported first-quarter 2026 earnings of $1.13 per share, which beat the Zacks Consensus

Estimate of $1.11 by 1.8%. The bottom line also increased 10.8% from $1.02 in the prior-year quarter.



CMS’ operating revenues totaled $2.73 billion, which topped the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.53 billion by 8.1%. The top line increased 11.6% from $2.45 billion in the prior-year quarter.



Edison International EIX posted quarterly earnings of $1.42 per share, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.32 by 7.6%. The bottom line increased 3.7% from $1.37 in the year-ago quarter.



Edison International's first-quarter operating revenues totaled $4.1 billion, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.99 billion by 2.8%. The top line increased 7.6% from the year-ago quarter’s figure of $3.81 billion.





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