Ameren Q1 Earnings Lower Than Expected, Revenues Increase Y/Y

Ameren Corporation AEE reported first-quarter 2025 earnings of $1.07 per share, which missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.08 by 0.9%. However, the bottom line improved 9.2% from the year-ago quarter’s 98 cents. (See the Zacks Earnings Calendar to stay ahead of market-making news.)

AEE’s Total Revenues

Total revenues came in at $2.10 billion in the reported quarter, up 15.5% year over year. Revenues also beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.98 billion by 5.7%.

AEE: Highlights of the Release

Ameren’s total electricity sales volumes increased 3.9% to 17,808 million kilowatt-hours (kWh) compared with 17,140 million kWh in the year-ago period. Gas volumes rose 8.8% to 74 million dekatherms from the prior-year period’s level.



Total operating expenses were $1.67 billion, up 15.4% year over year.



The company’s interest expenses in the first quarter totaled $175 million compared with the prior-year quarter’s $154 million.

AEE’s Segmental Results

The Ameren Missouri segment reported earnings of $42 million compared with $36 million a year ago. This year-over-year increase reflected earnings on increased infrastructure investments and higher retail sales, driven by colder winter temperatures in 2025 compared to the prior-year period.



The Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution segment reported earnings of $63 million in the first quarter compared with $56 million a year ago. This year-over-year increase reflected earnings on increased infrastructure investments under the multi-year rate plan.



The Ameren Illinois Natural Gas segment reported earnings of $108 million in the first quarter compared with $106 million a year ago. The year-over-year increase can be attributed to the lower operations and maintenance expenses.



The Ameren Transmission segment reported earnings of $89 million in the first quarter compared with $72 million a year ago. This year-over-year increase reflected earnings on increased infrastructure investments.

AEE’s Financial Condition

Ameren reported cash and cash equivalents of $23 million as of March 31, 2025 compared with $7 million at the end of 2024.



As of March 31, 2025, the long-term debt totaled $18.35 billion compared with $17.26 billion as of Dec. 31, 2024.



As of March 31, 2025, the cash flow from operating activities amounted to $431 million compared with $492 million a year ago.

AEE’s Guidance

Ameren reaffirmed its 2025 earnings guidance. It expects to generate earnings per share (EPS) in the range of $4.85-$5.05. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2025 earnings is pegged at $4.94 per share, which lies just below the midpoint of the company’s guided range.

AEE’s Zacks Rank

Ameren currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Recent Utility Releases

CenterPoint Energy, Inc. CNP reported first-quarter 2025 adjusted earnings of 53 cents per share, which lagged the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 55 cents by 3.6%. The bottom line also missed the year-ago quarter’s figure of 55 cents.



CNP generated revenues of $2.92 billion, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.66 billion by 9.9%. The top line also came in 11.5% higher than the year-ago quarter’s reported figure of $2.62 billion.



PG&E Corporation PCG reported first-quarter 2025 adjusted EPS of 33 cents, which lagged the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 35 cents by 5.7%. The bottom line also declined 10.8% from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure of 37 cents.



PCG reported first-quarter total revenues of $5.98 billion, up 2.1% from $5.86 billion registered in the year-ago period. However, the top line missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $6.11 billion by 2.1%.



NextEra Energy, Inc. NEE reported first-quarter 2025 adjusted earnings of 99 cents per share, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 97 cents by 2.1%. The bottom line was also up nearly 8.8% year over year.



In the first quarter, NextEra Energy’s operating revenues were $6.24 billion, which lagged the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $7.34 billion by 14.9%. However, the top line improved 9% year over year.

