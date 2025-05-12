Markets
Ameren Prices Underwritten Offering Of About 5.55 Mln Shares At $94.00/shr

May 12, 2025 — 11:35 pm EDT

(RTTNews) - Ameren Corp. (AEE) announced the pricing of an underwritten offering of about 5.55 million shares of its common stock at a price to the public of $94.00 per share.

Closing of this offering is expected to occur on or about May 14, 2025.

In connection with this offering, Ameren entered into forward sale agreements with each of Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, JPMorgan Chase Bank, National Association, Barclays Bank PLC and Wells Fargo Bank, National Association, under which Ameren agreed to issue and sell to the forward counterparties an aggregate of 5.55 million shares of its common stock.

In addition, the underwriters of the offering have been granted a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 832,562 shares of Ameren's common stock upon the same terms. If the underwriters exercise their option to purchase additional shares, Ameren expects to enter into additional forward sale agreements with the forward counterparties with respect to the additional shares.

Settlement of the forward sale agreements will occur on a settlement date or dates to be specified at Ameren's discretion on or prior to January 15, 2027.

Ameren noted that it will use any net proceeds that it receives upon settlement of the forward sale agreements for general corporate purposes, including to repay its short-term debt.

