Ameren (NYSE:AEE) Is Reinvesting At Lower Rates Of Return

What trends should we look for it we want to identify stocks that can multiply in value over the long term? Firstly, we'll want to see a proven return on capital employed (ROCE) that is increasing, and secondly, an expanding base of capital employed. Put simply, these types of businesses are compounding machines, meaning they are continually reinvesting their earnings at ever-higher rates of return. In light of that, when we looked at Ameren (NYSE:AEE) and its ROCE trend, we weren't exactly thrilled.

What Is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

For those who don't know, ROCE is a measure of a company's yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. To calculate this metric for Ameren, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.046 = US$1.5b ÷ (US$37b - US$3.6b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2022).

Thus, Ameren has an ROCE of 4.6%. On its own that's a low return on capital but it's in line with the industry's average returns of 4.7%. NYSE:AEE Return on Capital Employed October 4th 2022

Above you can see how the current ROCE for Ameren compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you'd like, you can check out the forecasts from the analysts covering Ameren here for free.

What Can We Tell From Ameren's ROCE Trend?

When we looked at the ROCE trend at Ameren, we didn't gain much confidence. Around five years ago the returns on capital were 6.6%, but since then they've fallen to 4.6%. However, given capital employed and revenue have both increased it appears that the business is currently pursuing growth, at the consequence of short term returns. And if the increased capital generates additional returns, the business, and thus shareholders, will benefit in the long run.

The Bottom Line

While returns have fallen for Ameren in recent times, we're encouraged to see that sales are growing and that the business is reinvesting in its operations. And the stock has followed suit returning a meaningful 60% to shareholders over the last five years. So should these growth trends continue, we'd be optimistic on the stock going forward.

Since virtually every company faces some risks, it's worth knowing what they are, and we've spotted 3 warning signs for Ameren (of which 1 is significant!) that you should know about.

