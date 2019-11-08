Ameren Narrows FY19 EPS Outlook Range - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - While reporting financial results for the third quarter on Friday, electric and gas utility Ameren Corp. (AEE) narrowed its earnings guidance for the full-year 2019, while increasing the mid-point by three cents per share.

For fiscal 2019, the company narrowed its earnings guidance range to $3.23 to $3.33 per share from the initial 2019 guidance range of $3.15 to $3.35 per share, while increasing the mid-point three cents per share.

On average, analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report earnings of $3.26 per share for the year. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.