Ameren Narrows FY EPS Outlook

November 03, 2022 — 05:30 pm EDT

(RTTNews) - While reporting its results for the third quarter on Thursday, Ameren Corp (AEE) tightened its outlook for the full year 2022.

Looking forward, Ameren narrowed its 2022 earnings guidance range to $4.00 to $4.15 per share from prior range of $3.95 to $4.15 per share.

Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters currently estimate earnings of $4.07 per share for the full year.

"Execution on all elements of our strategy, including significant investments in infrastructure in each of our business segments, continues to drive value for our customers," said Martin J. Lyons, Jr., president and chief executive officer of Ameren Corporation. "Due to strong execution of our strategy, we are narrowing our 2022 earnings per share guidance range to $4.00 to $4.15."

