Ameren Gears Up to Report Q4 Earnings: What's in the Cards?

Ameren Corporation AEE is scheduled to release fourth-quarter 2024 results on Feb. 13, 2025, after market close.



Stay up-to-date with all quarterly releases: See Zacks Earnings Calendar.



This utility company delivered a negative earnings surprise of 2.09% in the last reported quarter. The company also delivered an average negative earnings surprise of 2.38% in the trailing four quarters.



Let’s discuss the factors that are likely to affect the upcoming quarterly results.

Factors to Consider Ahead of AEE’s Result

AEE’s service territories witnessed above-normal weather pattern for the majority of the fourth quarter. This is likely to have hurt electricity demand from its customers for heating purposes this winter, thereby adversely affecting the company’s top-line performance.



Nevertheless, strong customer growth at its Ameren Missouri and Ameren Illinois subsidiaries, driven by the increasing data center demand and industrial customer growth, is likely to have added an impetus to AEE’s revenues.



Some parts of its service areas witnessed severe rain, windstorms and tornadoes during the fourth quarter, which are likely to have caused outages for some of AEE’s customers and also brought damage to its infrastructure. This is likely to have pushed up the company’s operating expenses for repair and restoration of its damaged infrastructure, which, in turn, is expected to have hurt its bottom-line performance to some extent.



Nevertheless, solid revenue expectations, favorable contributions from strategic infrastructure investments, benefits from AEE’s robust cost management and lower charitable trust contributions are likely to have bolstered overall quarterly earnings.

Ameren Corporation Price and EPS Surprise

Ameren Corporation price-eps-surprise | Ameren Corporation Quote

AEE’s Q4 Expectations

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for AEE’s revenues is $1.76 billion, which indicates an increase of 8.7% from the year-ago number.



The consensus estimate for earnings is pegged at 79 cents per share, which indicates an increase of 31.7% from the prior-year quarter’s figure.

What Our Model Predicts for AEE

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for Ameren this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat, which is not the case here as seen below.



Earnings ESP: The company’s Earnings ESP is -1.76%. You can uncover the best stocks before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.



Zacks Rank: The company currently carries a Zacks Rank of 3. You can see the complete list of Zacks Rank #1 stocks here.

Stocks to Consider

Investors can consider the following players from the same industry, which have the right combination of elements to post an earnings beat in their quarterly results.



OGE Energy OGE is scheduled to report its fourth-quarter 2024 results on Feb. 19, before market open. It has an Earnings ESP of +2.41% and a Zacks Rank of 2 at present.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for sales is pegged at $672.5 million, which indicates an 18.7% improvement from the year-ago quarter’s figure. The consensus estimate for earnings is pinned at 48 cents per share, which indicates year-over-year growth of 100%.



Dominion Energy D is slated to release its fourth-quarter results on Feb.12. It has an Earnings ESP of +4.32% and a Zacks Rank of 3 at present.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for sales is pegged at $3.51 billion. The consensus estimate for earnings is pegged at 54 cents per share, which indicates year-over-year growth of 86.2%.



CenterPoint Energy CNP is scheduled to announce its fourth-quarter results on Feb. 20. It has an Earnings ESP of +0.63% and a Zacks Rank of 2 at present.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for sales is pegged at $2.28 billion, which indicates a 4.6% improvement from the year-ago quarter’s figure. The consensus estimate for earnings is pinned at 40 cents per share, which indicates year-over-year growth of 25%.

Only $1 to See All Zacks' Buys and Sells

We're not kidding.

Several years ago, we shocked our members by offering them 30-day access to all our picks for the total sum of only $1. No obligation to spend another cent.

Thousands have taken advantage of this opportunity. Thousands did not - they thought there must be a catch. Yes, we do have a reason. We want you to get acquainted with our portfolio services like Surprise Trader, Stocks Under $10, Technology Innovators,and more, that closed 256 positions with double- and triple-digit gains in 2024 alone.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Ameren Corporation (AEE) : Free Stock Analysis Report

OGE Energy Corporation (OGE) : Free Stock Analysis Report

CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (CNP) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Dominion Energy Inc. (D) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.