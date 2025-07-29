Ameren Gears Up to Report Q2 Earnings: Here's What to Expect

Ameren Corporation AEE is scheduled to release its second-quarter 2025 results on July 31, after market close.



The company delivered a negative earnings surprise of 0.93% in the last reported quarter. AEE also holds a four-quarter average negative earnings surprise of 0.31%.



Let’s discuss the factors that are likely to be reflected in the upcoming quarterly results.

Factors to Consider Ahead of AEE’s Q2 Results

Ameren Corporation’s service territories witnessed an above-normal temperature pattern for the majority of the second quarter. This is likely to have boosted electricity demand from its consumers for cooling purposes this spring, which must have bolstered the company’s top-line performance.



Strong rate-based growth, increasing data center demand and a rising customer growth pipeline are likely to have added impetus to AEE’s revenues.



Also, Ameren’s second-quarter revenues are expected to have received a modest boost from the Missouri public service commission’s approval of $355 million in annual rate increases for the company, which took place in April.



Some parts of its service areas witnessed heavy rainfalls, floods, as well as several tornadoes, which are likely to have caused outages for some of AEE’s customers and might have damaged its infrastructure. This is expected to have pushed up the company’s operating expenses for repair and restoration of its damaged infrastructure, which may have hurt its bottom-line performance to some extent.



Nevertheless, solid revenue expectations, favorable contributions from strategic infrastructure investments in prior quarters and the company’s disciplined cost management efforts are likely to have bolstered overall earnings.

Ameren Corporation Price and EPS Surprise

Ameren Corporation price-eps-surprise | Ameren Corporation Quote

Q2 Expectations for AEE

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for AEE’s revenues is pegged at $1.88 billion, which indicates an increase of 10.9% from the year-ago number.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings stands at $1.01 per share, which calls for a rise of 4.1% from the prior-year quarter’s figure.

What the Zacks Model Unveils for AEE

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for AEE this time. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat, which is not the case here, as you will see below.



Earnings ESP: AEE has an Earnings ESP of -4.62%. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.



Zacks Rank: Currently, Ameren carries a Zacks Rank #3. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Stocks to Consider

Here we have mentioned a few players from the same industry that have the right combination of elements to beat on earnings in the upcoming releases:



American Electric Power AEP is scheduled to report second-quarter 2025 results on July 30, before market open. It has an Earnings ESP of +4.71% and a Zacks Rank of 3 at present.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for sales is pegged at $4.76 billion, which indicates a 3.9% improvement from the year-ago quarter’s figure. The consensus estimate for earnings stands at $1.23 per share.



IDACORP Inc. IDA is expected to report second-quarter 2025 results on July 31, before market open. It has an Earnings ESP of +1.56% and a Zacks Rank of 2 at present.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for sales is pegged at $455.4 million, which indicates a 1% improvement from the year-ago quarter’s figure. The consensus estimate for earnings stands at $1.76 per share.



Xcel Energy Inc. XEL is slated to report second-quarter 2025 results on July 31, before market open. It has an Earnings ESP of +0.53% and a Zacks Rank of 3 at present.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for sales is pegged at $3.31 billion, which calls for a 9.5% improvement from the year-ago quarter’s figure. The consensus estimate for earnings is pinned at 63 cents per share.

