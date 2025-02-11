AMEREN Earnings Preview: Recent $AEE Insider Trading, Hedge Fund Activity, and More

AMEREN ($AEE) is expected to release its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th after market close, per Finnhub. Analysts are expecting revenue of $1,917,702,150 and earnings of $0.82 per share.
AMEREN Insider Trading Activity
AMEREN insiders have traded $AEE stock on the open market 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $AEE stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- MICHAEL L MOEHN (Sr Executive VP & CFO) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 13,000 shares for an estimated $1,135,420.
- CHONDA J NWAMU (EVP, GC & Secretary) sold 1,610 shares for an estimated $131,923
AMEREN Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 344 institutional investors add shares of AMEREN stock to their portfolio, and 291 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ added 3,482,084 shares (+15.0%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $304,543,066
- MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC removed 1,289,996 shares (-51.6%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $112,823,050
- ANTIPODES PARTNERS LTD removed 1,262,004 shares (-99.8%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $112,495,036
- ZIMMER PARTNERS, LP removed 1,129,023 shares (-27.6%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $98,744,351
- FMR LLC added 984,879 shares (+59.8%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $86,137,517
- CITADEL ADVISORS LLC added 895,247 shares (+91.7%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $78,298,302
- T. ROWE PRICE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, INC. added 889,476 shares (+6.5%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $77,793,570
AMEREN Government Contracts
We have seen $1,074,299 of award payments to $AEE over the last year.
Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:
- ELECTRIC AND NATURAL GAS: $500,000
- AMEREN GAS/ELECTRIC 1ST QTR FY25: $88,500
- AMEREN GAS/ELECTRIC 2ND QTR FY 2024: $75,829
- AMEREN GAS/ELECTRIC QTR 3 FY2024: $54,271
- ELECTRIC RIDER 1ST QTR FY 25. RP #25-0029.: $50,000
AMEREN Congressional Stock Trading
Members of Congress have traded $AEE stock 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $AEE stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:
- REPRESENTATIVE JOHN JAMES sold up to $15,000 on 09/04.
