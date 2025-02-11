AMEREN Earnings Preview: Recent $AEE Insider Trading, Hedge Fund Activity, and More

AMEREN ($AEE) is expected to release its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th after market close, per Finnhub. Analysts are expecting revenue of $1,917,702,150 and earnings of $0.82 per share.

AMEREN Insider Trading Activity

AMEREN insiders have traded $AEE stock on the open market 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $AEE stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

MICHAEL L MOEHN (Sr Executive VP & CFO) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 13,000 shares for an estimated $1,135,420 .

. CHONDA J NWAMU (EVP, GC & Secretary) sold 1,610 shares for an estimated $131,923

AMEREN Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 344 institutional investors add shares of AMEREN stock to their portfolio, and 291 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

AMEREN Government Contracts

We have seen $1,074,299 of award payments to $AEE over the last year.

Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:

AMEREN Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $AEE stock 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $AEE stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE JOHN JAMES sold up to $15,000 on 09/04.

