Ameren Corporation (AEE) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for June 08, 2021

Ameren Corporation (AEE) will begin trading ex-dividend on June 08, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.55 per share is scheduled to be paid on June 30, 2021. Shareholders who purchased AEE prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 11.11% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $86.13, the dividend yield is 2.55%.

The previous trading day's last sale of AEE was $86.13, representing a -0.89% decrease from the 52 week high of $86.90 and a 28.28% increase over the 52 week low of $67.14.

AEE is a part of the Public Utilities sector, which includes companies such as Duke Energy Corporation (DUK) and Southern Company (SO). AEE's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $3.82. Zacks Investment Research reports AEE's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 7.83%, compared to an industry average of 7%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the AEE Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to AEE through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have AEE as a top-10 holding:

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF (RYU)

Direxion Daily Utilities Bull 3X Shares (UTSL).

The top-performing ETF of this group is UTSL with an increase of 16.34% over the last 100 days. RYU has the highest percent weighting of AEE at 3.72%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.