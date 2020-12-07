Ameren Corporation (AEE) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 08, 2020

Ameren Corporation (AEE) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 08, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.515 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 31, 2020. Shareholders who purchased AEE prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 4.04% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $77.08, the dividend yield is 2.67%.

The previous trading day's last sale of AEE was $77.08, representing a -12.06% decrease from the 52 week high of $87.66 and a 31.22% increase over the 52 week low of $58.74.

AEE is a part of the Public Utilities sector, which includes companies such as Duke Energy Corporation (DUK) and Exelon Corporation (EXC). AEE's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $3.42. Zacks Investment Research reports AEE's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as 3.28%, compared to an industry average of .3%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the AEE Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to AEE through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have AEE as a top-10 holding:

Direxion Flight to Safety Strategy ETF (FLYT).

The top-performing ETF of this group is FLYT with an decrease of -1.47% over the last 100 days.

