Ameren Corporation (AEE) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 07, 2021

Ameren Corporation (AEE) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 07, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.55 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 31, 2021. Shareholders who purchased AEE prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 4th quarter that AEE has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $85.03, the dividend yield is 2.59%.

The previous trading day's last sale of AEE was $85.03, representing a -6.32% decrease from the 52 week high of $90.77 and a 21.84% increase over the 52 week low of $69.79.

AEE is a part of the Public Utilities sector, which includes companies such as Duke Energy Corporation (DUK) and Southern Company (SO). AEE's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $3.82. Zacks Investment Research reports AEE's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 9.71%, compared to an industry average of 2.3%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the aee Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to AEE through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have AEE as a top-10 holding:

Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF (TPHD)

Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock Enhanced ETF (TPHE)

Direxion Daily Utilities Bull 3X Shares (UTSL).

The top-performing ETF of this group is UTSL with an increase of 10.43% over the last 100 days. TPHD has the highest percent weighting of AEE at 1.32%.

