Ameren Corp. Affirms Earnings Guidance - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Ameren Corp. (AEE) affirmed its 2020 earnings guidance range of $3.40 to $3.60 per share. The company also affirmed its 2020 through 2024 compound annual earnings per share growth expectations of 6% to 8%, using the 2020 guidance range midpoint of $3.50 per share as the base.

Warner Baxter, CEO, said: "While COVID-19 is presenting certain financial challenges, we have taken several actions expected to mitigate these issues. As a result, we remain on track to deliver within our 2020 earnings per share guidance range."

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.