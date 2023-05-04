Ameren Corp Reveals Rise In Q1 Bottom Line, Beats estimates

(RTTNews) - Ameren Corp (AEE) reported earnings for its first quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings came in at $264 million, or $1.00 per share. This compares with $252 million, or $0.97 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.94 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 9.6% to $2.06 billion from $1.88 billion last year.

Ameren Corp earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q1): $264 Mln. vs. $252 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $1.00 vs. $0.97 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $0.94 -Revenue (Q1): $2.06 Bln vs. $1.88 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $4.25 to $4.45

