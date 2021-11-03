Ameren Corp Reveals Increase In Q3 Earnings, Beats estimates

(RTTNews) - Ameren Corp (AEE) reported earnings for its third quarter that climbed from the same period last year.

The company's profit came in at $425 million, or $1.65 per share. This compares with $367 million, or $1.47 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.61 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 11.0% to $1.81 billion from $1.63 billion last year.

Ameren Corp earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q3): $425 Mln. vs. $367 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $1.65 vs. $1.47 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.61 -Revenue (Q3): $1.81 Bln vs. $1.63 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $3.75 to $3.95

