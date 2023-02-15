Ameren Corp Reveals Climb In Q4 Income, Beats estimates

(RTTNews) - Ameren Corp (AEE) reported a profit for its fourth quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings came in at $163 million, or $0.63 per share. This compares with $125 million, or $0.48 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.56 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 32.3% to $2.05 billion from $1.55 billion last year.

Ameren Corp earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q4): $163 Mln. vs. $125 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $0.63 vs. $0.48 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $0.56 -Revenue (Q4): $2.05 Bln vs. $1.55 Bln last year.

