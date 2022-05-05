Ameren Corp Reveals Climb In Q1 Bottom Line, but misses estimates

(RTTNews) - Ameren Corp (AEE) reported a profit for its first quarter that increased from last year but missed the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line came in at $252 million, or $0.97 per share. This compares with $233 million, or $0.91 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.98 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 19.7% to $1.88 billion from $1.57 billion last year.

Ameren Corp earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q1): $252 Mln. vs. $233 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $0.97 vs. $0.91 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $0.98 -Revenue (Q1): $1.88 Bln vs. $1.57 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $3.95 to $4.15

