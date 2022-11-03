Ameren Corp Reveals Advance In Q3 Bottom Line, Beats estimates

(RTTNews) - Ameren Corp (AEE) revealed a profit for its third quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings came in at $452 million, or $1.74 per share. This compares with $425 million, or $1.65 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.73 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 27.6% to $2.31 billion from $1.81 billion last year.

Ameren Corp earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q3): $452 Mln. vs. $425 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $1.74 vs. $1.65 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $1.73 -Revenue (Q3): $2.31 Bln vs. $1.81 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $4.00 to $4.15

