Ameren Corp Reports Rise In Q4 Bottom Line, But Misses Estimates

(RTTNews) - Ameren Corp (AEE) reported earnings for its fourth quarter that increased from the same period last year but missed the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line totaled $207 million, or $0.77 per share. This compares with $158 million, or $0.60 per share, last year.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.80 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period rose 20.0% to $1.941 billion from $1.618 billion last year.

Ameren Corp earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $207 Mln. vs. $158 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.77 vs. $0.60 last year. -Revenue: $1.941 Bln vs. $1.618 Bln last year.

