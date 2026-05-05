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Ameren Corp Reports Rise In Q1 Bottom Line

May 05, 2026 — 05:32 pm EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Ameren Corp (AEE) reported earnings for its first quarter that Increased, from last year

The company's bottom line totaled $357 million, or $1.28 per share. This compares with $289 million, or $1.07 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period rose 3.8% to $2.176 billion from $2.097 billion last year.

Ameren Corp earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $357 Mln. vs. $289 Mln. last year. -EPS: $1.28 vs. $1.07 last year. -Revenue: $2.176 Bln vs. $2.097 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $ 5.25 To $ 5.45

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
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