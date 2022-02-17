Ameren Corp Reports Advance In Q4 Bottom Line, but misses estimates

(RTTNews) - Ameren Corp (AEE) reported earnings for its fourth quarter that increased from last year but missed the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line came in at $125 million, or $0.48 per share. This compares with $115 million, or $0.46 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.49 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 16.5% to $1.55 billion from $1.33 billion last year.

Ameren Corp earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q4): $125 Mln. vs. $115 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $0.48 vs. $0.46 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $0.49 -Revenue (Q4): $1.55 Bln vs. $1.33 Bln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.