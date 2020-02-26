Ameren Corp Q4 Income Rises

(RTTNews) - Ameren Corp (AEE) released a profit for its fourth quarter that rose from last year.

The company's profit totaled $94 million, or $0.38 per share. This compares with $68 million, or $0.28 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.31 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 7.0% to $1.32 billion from $1.42 billion last year.

Ameren Corp earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q4): $94 Mln. vs. $68 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $0.38 vs. $0.28 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.31 -Revenue (Q4): $1.32 Bln vs. $1.42 Bln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.