Ameren Corp Q3 Profit Decreases, Misses Estimates

(RTTNews) - Ameren Corp (AEE) announced earnings for third quarter that decreased from the same period last year and missed the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line totaled $456 million, or $1.70 per share. This compares with $493 million, or $1.87 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Excluding items, Ameren Corp reported adjusted earnings of $500 million or $1.87 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.91 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 5.5% to $2.173 billion from $2.060 billion last year.

Ameren Corp earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q3): $456 Mln. vs. $493 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $1.70 vs. $1.87 last year. -Revenue (Q3): $2.173 Bln vs. $2.060 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $4.55 to $4.69

