Ameren Corp Q2 Profit Increases, Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - Ameren Corp (AEE) announced earnings for its second quarter that Increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings came in at $275 million, or $1.01 per share. This compares with $258 million, or $0.97 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Ameren Corp reported adjusted earnings of $275 million or $1.01 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.00 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period rose 131260.9% to $2.22 billion from $1.69 million last year.

Ameren Corp earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

