Ameren Corp Q1 Profit Falls, misses estimates

(RTTNews) - Ameren Corp (AEE) released earnings for first quarter that decreased from last year and missed the Street estimates.

The company's earnings totaled $261 million, or $0.98 per share. This compares with $264 million, or $1.00 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.06 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 11.7% to $1.82 billion from $2.06 billion last year.

Ameren Corp earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q1): $261 Mln. vs. $264 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $0.98 vs. $1.00 last year. -Revenue (Q1): $1.82 Bln vs. $2.06 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $4.52 to $4.72

