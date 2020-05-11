Markets
AEE

Ameren Corp Q1 Profit Drops

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Ameren Corp (AEE) released earnings for first quarter that decreased from the same period last year.

The company's profit totaled $146 million, or $0.59 per share. This compares with $191 million, or $0.78 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.71 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 7.7% to $1.44 billion from $1.56 billion last year.

Ameren Corp earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q1): $146 Mln. vs. $191 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $0.59 vs. $0.78 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.71 -Revenue (Q1): $1.44 Bln vs. $1.56 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $3.40 to $3.60

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

AEE

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    RTTNews

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular