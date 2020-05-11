Ameren Corp Q1 Profit Drops

(RTTNews) - Ameren Corp (AEE) released earnings for first quarter that decreased from the same period last year.

The company's profit totaled $146 million, or $0.59 per share. This compares with $191 million, or $0.78 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.71 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 7.7% to $1.44 billion from $1.56 billion last year.

Ameren Corp earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q1): $146 Mln. vs. $191 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $0.59 vs. $0.78 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.71 -Revenue (Q1): $1.44 Bln vs. $1.56 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $3.40 to $3.60

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.