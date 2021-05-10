Ameren Corp Q1 Earnings Advance

(RTTNews) - Ameren Corp (AEE) announced a profit for its first quarter that increased from last year.

The company's profit came in at $233 million, or $0.91 per share. This compares with $146 million, or $0.59 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.75 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 108927.8% to $1.57 billion from $1.44 million last year.

Ameren Corp earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q1): $233 Mln. vs. $146 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $0.91 vs. $0.59 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.75 -Revenue (Q1): $1.57 Bln vs. $1.44 Mln last year.

-Guidance: Full year revenue guidance: $3.65 to $3.85

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.