Ameren Corp Bottom Line Advances In Q2

(RTTNews) - Ameren Corp (AEE) revealed a profit for its second quarter that increased from the same period last year.

The company's earnings came in at $243 million, or $0.98 per share. This compares with $179 million, or $0.72 per share, in last year's second quarter.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.87 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 1.4% to $1.40 billion from $1.38 billion last year.

Ameren Corp earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q2): $243 Mln. vs. $179 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $0.98 vs. $0.72 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.87 -Revenue (Q2): $1.40 Bln vs. $1.38 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $3.40 to $3.60

