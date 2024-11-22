Ameren CFO Moehn sells 6,500 common shares

In a regulatory filing, Ameren (AEE) CFO Michael Moehn disclosed the sale of 6,500 common shares of the company on November 20 at a price of $92.15 per share.
Read More on AEE:
- Ameren price target lowered to $86 from $88 at Morgan Stanley
- Ameren Corporation Reports Steady Earnings Amid Strategic Investments
- Ameren reports Q3 adjusted EPS $1.87, consensus $1.91
- Ameren sees FY24 EPS $4.55-$4.69, consensus $4.62
- Ameren sees FY25 EPS $4.85-$5.05, consensus $4.91
