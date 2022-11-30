Ameren Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average - Bullish for AEE

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Ameren Corp (Symbol: AEE) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $89.09, changing hands as high as $89.49 per share. Ameren Corp shares are currently trading up about 2.5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of AEE shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, AEE's low point in its 52 week range is $73.28 per share, with $99.20 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $89.48. The AEE DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

