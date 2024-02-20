Ameren (AEE) to Report Q4 Earnings: What's in the Cards?

Ameren Corporation AEE is slated to release fourth-quarter and full-year 2023 results on Feb 22, before the opening bell.

In the last reported quarter, the company delivered an earnings surprise of 3.89%. Ameren has a trailing four-quarter average earnings surprise of 9.54%.

Factors to Note

Most of AEE’s service territories observed normal weather conditions in the fourth quarter. This might have had a moderate impact on Ameren's top line in the fourth quarter.

Ameren Corporation Price and EPS Surprise

Ameren Corporation price-eps-surprise | Ameren Corporation Quote

Strong rate-based growth, fueled by increased investments in its infrastructure in the prior quarters, might have aided its fourth-quarter top line.

Solid revenue growth is likely to have driven the bottom line in the fourth quarter. However, higher interest expenses might have negatively impacted its overall fourth-quarter earnings.

Q4 Expectations

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for AEE’s fourth-quarter revenues is pegged at $2.08 billion, indicating 1.8% growth from the year-ago quarter’s level.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for fourth-quarter earnings is pegged at 61 cents per share, implying a decline of 3.2% from the prior-year reported figure.

What the Zacks Model Unveils

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for Ameren this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the chances of an earnings beat, which is not the case here.



Earnings ESP: The company’s Earnings ESP is 0.00%. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.



Zacks Rank: AEE carries a Zacks Rank #3 at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Stocks to Consider

Here are three Utility players that have the right combination of elements to come up with an earnings beat this reporting cycle.



Sempra Energy SRE has an Earnings ESP of +1.18% and a Zacks Rank #3 at present. The company delivered a four-quarter average earnings surprise of 9.03%.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for SRE’s fourth-quarter sales is pegged at $4.03 billion, indicating growth of 16.7% from that recorded in the prior-year quarter. The consensus mark for earnings is pinned at $1.13 per share.

Southwest Gas SWX has an Earnings ESP of +1.45% and a Zacks Rank #3 at present. The company delivered a four-quarter average earnings surprise of 104%.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for SWX’s fourth-quarter sales is pegged at $1.27 billion. The consensus mark for earnings is pinned at 92 cents per share.

ONE Gas OGS has an Earnings ESP of +0.26% and a Zacks Rank #3 at present. The company delivered a four-quarter average earnings surprise of 1.85%.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for OGS’ fourth-quarter earnings is pegged at $1.27 per share, indicating growth of 3.3% from that recorded in the prior-year quarter. The consensus mark for sales is pinned at $815.6 million.

Stay on top of upcoming earnings announcements with the Zacks Earnings Calendar.

Just Released: Zacks Top 10 Stocks for 2024

Hurry – you can still get in early on our 10 top tickers for 2024. Hand-picked by Zacks Director of Research, Sheraz Mian, this portfolio has been stunningly and consistently successful. From inception in 2012 through November, 2023, the Zacks Top 10 Stocks gained +974.1%, nearly TRIPLING the S&P 500’s +340.1%. Sheraz has combed through 4,400 companies covered by the Zacks Rank and handpicked the best 10 to buy and hold in 2024. You can still be among the first to see these just-released stocks with enormous potential.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Ameren Corporation (AEE) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Sempra Energy (SRE) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Southwest Gas Corporation (SWX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

ONE Gas, Inc. (OGS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.