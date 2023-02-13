Ameren (AEE) to Report Q4 Earnings: What's in the Cards?

Ameren Corporation AEE is slated to report its fourth-quarter and full-year 2022 results on Feb 16 after market close.

In the last reported quarter, the company delivered an earnings surprise of 1.16%. In the trailing four quarters, the company delivered a negative average earnings surprise of 0.76%.

Factors to Note

In the fourth quarter, Ameren’s operational regions witnessed a mixed weather condition accompanied by drier-than-normal precipitation. Such weather patterns are expected to have generated a mixed impact on the company’s fourth-quarter revenues.

Moreover, strong rate-based growth plans being supported by strategic infrastructure investments across all its business segments might have added impetus to AEE’s overall fourth-quarter revenues. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for fourth-quarter revenues is pegged at $1.60 billion, suggesting growth of 3.5% from the year-ago quarter.

From the cost perspective, increased operations and maintenance expenses, mainly due to unfavorable market returns, might have dented the bottom line of the company in the soon-to-be-reported quarter. However, solid revenue growth and favorable returns from investments in infrastructure might have contributed to overall fourth-quarter earnings.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for fourth-quarter earnings is pegged at 56 cents per share, indicating an improvement of 16.7% from the prior-year reported figure.

What the Zacks Model Unveils

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for Ameren this time. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the chances of an earnings beat, which is not the case here.

Earnings ESP: AEE’s Earnings ESP is -0.71%. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Zacks Rank: Ameren carries a Zacks Rank #3. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

