Ameren (AEE) to Report Q4 Earnings: What's in the Offing?

Ameren Corporation AEE is slated to report fourth-quarter 2021 results on Feb 18, after the closing bell.

In the last-reported quarter, the company delivered an earnings surprise of 1.85%. Ameren has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 6.65%, on average.

Factors to Note

Ameren’s operational regions witnessed a mixed weather pattern during the fourth quarter. While at the onset of the quarter, the company’s service territories experienced above- normal temperature, a colder-than-normal temperature was witnessed during the rest of the quarter. These weather conditions are expected to have had a mixed impact on the company’s revenues in the to-be-reported quarter.

Also, the positive outcome from Ameren’s previously made rate revision requests for its electric transmission and distribution is projected to have boosted its quarterly top-line performance.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for fourth-quarter revenues is pegged at $1.39 billion, suggesting growth of 4.6% from the year-ago quarter.

Solid rate base growth, particularly driven by a change in seasonal electric rate design, resulting from the March 2020 rate order, must have boosted Ameren’s earnings in the fourth quarter. Also, increased investments in infrastructure and wind generation eligible for plant and service accounting and the renewable energy standard rate adjustment mechanism are projected to have bolstered its bottom-line performance.

These factors along with the company’s diligent cost reduction programs as well as solid revenue growth projections may have contributed to Ameren’s earnings growth in the fourth quarter.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for fourth-quarter earnings is pegged at 50 cents per share, indicating growth of 8.7% from the prior-year reported figure.

