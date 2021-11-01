Ameren (AEE) to Report Q3 Earnings: What's in the Offing?

Ameren Corporation AEE is slated to report third-quarter 2021 results on Nov 4, after the closing bell.

In the last reported quarter, the company delivered an earnings surprise of 2.56%. Ameren Corporation has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 6.70%, on average.

Factors to Note

Ameren’s operational regions witnessed above normal temperatures during most of the third quarter, along with above-normal precipitation. Such weather conditions are expected to have kept electricity demand high among the utility’s consumers, which in turn is likely to get reflected in the to-be-reported quarter’s revenues.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for third-quarter revenues is pegged at $1.79 billion, suggesting growth of 9.8% from the year-ago quarter.

The company’s cost reduction programs are likely to have contributed favorably to the third-quarter bottom-line performance. The seasonal electric rate design change effective in 2021, at Ameren Missouri, may have boosted its third-quarter earnings by approximately 19 cents per share.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for third-quarter earnings is pegged at $1.62 per share, indicating growth of 10.2% from the prior-year reported figure.

Ameren Corporation Price and EPS Surprise

Ameren Corporation price-eps-surprise | Ameren Corporation Quote

What the Zacks Model Unveils

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for Ameren this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the chances of an earnings beat. But that is not the case here.

Earnings ESP: The company’s Earnings ESP is 0.00%. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Zacks Rank: Ameren currently carries a Zacks Rank #3. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Stocks to Consider

Here are three Utilities players you may want to consider, as these have the right combination of elements to post an earnings beat this season:

TransAlta Corporation TAC has an Earnings ESP of +12.50% and a Zacks Rank #3.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners BIP has an Earnings ESP of +0.57% and a Zacks Rank #2.

Edison International EIX has an Earnings ESP of +1.49% and a Zacks Rank #3.

