Ameren (AEE) to Report Q3 Earnings: What's in the Cards?

Ameren Corporation AEE is scheduled to release third-quarter 2019 results on Nov 8, before the opening bell. In the last reported quarter, this utility delivered a negative surprise of 4%.



Let’s see how things are shaping up prior to this announcement.



Factors to Consider



During majority of the third quarter, Ameren’s service territories experienced above-normal precipitation along with warmer-than-normal temperatures. This might have boosted electricity demand for cooling, which in turn, is expected to have made a positive impact on third-quarter revenues.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for third-quarter revenues is pegged at $1.75 billion, indicating a 1.6% increase from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure



Due to severe storms and rainfall in the month of September in Illinois, the company is expected to have incurred extra expenses.



The consensus estimate for Ameren’s earnings is pegged at $1.46, suggesting a 2.7% decline from the year-ago quarter’s level.



The company issued two public offerings of mortgage bonds and senior notes in the third quarter. This is likely to have lowered its interest expenses, which the soon-to-be-reported results are expected to reflect.



Earnings Whispers



Our proven model doesn’t conclusively predict an earnings beat for Ameren this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the chances of an earnings beat. But that’s not the case here.



Earnings ESP: The company’s Earnings ESP is 0.00%. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.



Zacks Rank: Ameren carries a Zacks Rank #3. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Ameren Corporation Price and EPS Surprise

Ameren Corporation price-eps-surprise | Ameren Corporation Quote

Stocks to Consider

Here some companies that you may consider from the same sector as these have the right combination of elements to post an earnings beat in the to-be-reported quarter.

South Jersey Industries SJI is set to release third-quarter results on Nov 6. It has an Earnings ESP of +15.85% and a Zacks Rank #3.

Spire Inc. SR is scheduled to release fiscal fourth-quarter results on Nov 20. It has an Earnings ESP of +2.55% and a Zacks Rank #2.

CenterPoint Energy Inc. CNP is scheduled to release third-quarter 2019 results on Nov 7. It has an Earnings ESP of +0.12% and a Zacks Rank #3.



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.