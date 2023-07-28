Ameren (AEE) to Report Q2 Earnings: What's in the Cards?

Ameren Corporation AEE is slated to report second-quarter 2023 results on Aug 2, after market close.

In the last reported quarter, the company delivered an earnings surprise of 6.38%. In the trailing four quarters, it delivered an average earnings surprise of 4.70%.

Factors to Note

For majority of the second quarter, Ameren’s operational regions witnessed warmer-than-normal temperature patterns which, in turn, is expected to have favorably contributed to the company’s revenues in the quarter under review.

Ameren Corporation Price and EPS Surprise

Ameren Corporation price-eps-surprise | Ameren Corporation Quote

Moreover, strong rate-based growth plans, supported by strategic infrastructure investments across all its business segments, might have added impetus to AEE’s overall second-quarter revenues.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is pegged at $1.75 billion, indicating growth of 1.5% from the year-ago quarter’s level.

During the second quarter, parts of AEE’s service territories witnessed a few tornadoes, which might have hurt the company’s infrastructure, thereby raising its operating expenses. This, in turn, is expected to have hurt AEE’s bottom-line performance in the soon-to-be-reported quarter. Nevertheless, the company’s disciplined cost management might have had some favorable impact on its overall earnings results.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for second-quarter earnings is pegged at 78 cents per share, indicating a decline of 2.5% from the prior-year quarter’s reported figure.

What the Zacks Model Unveils

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for Ameren this time around.

The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the chances of an earnings beat, which is not the case here.



Earnings ESP: AEE’s Earnings ESP is 0.00%. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.



Zacks Rank: Ameren currently carries a Zacks Rank #3. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Stocks to Consider

Here are three utility players you may want to consider as these have the right combination of elements to post an earnings beat this reporting cycle.

Exelon Corporation EXC has an Earnings ESP of +0.12% and a Zacks Rank #3 at present. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for second-quarter sales is pegged at $4.38 billion, implying growth of 3.4% year over year.

EXC has a four-quarter average earnings surprise of 1.47%. The consensus estimate for earnings is pegged at 41 cents per share.

Consolidated Edison ED has an Earnings ESP of +1.40% and a Zacks Rank #2 at present. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for second-quarter earnings is pegged at 57 cents per share.

The consensus estimate for sales is pinned at $3.28 billion, indicating a year-over-year decline of 3.9%. The company has a four-quarter average earnings surprise of 9.51%.

Public Service Enterprise Group PEG has an Earnings ESP of +1.94% and a Zacks Rank #2 at present. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Public Service Enterprise’s second-quarter revenues is pegged at $2.03 billion, implying a decline of 2.01% year over year.

The consensus mark for earnings is pegged at 62 cents per share. The company has a four-quarter average earnings surprise of 4.33%.

Stay on top of upcoming earnings announcements with the Zacks Earnings Calendar.

7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days

Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers "Most Likely for Early Price Pops."

Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +24.3% per year. So be sure to give these hand-picked 7 your immediate attention.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Exelon Corporation (EXC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Ameren Corporation (AEE) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (PEG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Consolidated Edison Inc (ED) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.