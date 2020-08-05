Ameren (AEE) to Report Q2 Earnings: What's in the Cards?

Ameren Corporation AEE is scheduled to release second-quarter 2020 results on Aug 6, after market closes. In the last reported quarter, this utility delivered a negative earnings surprise of 16.90%.



In the trailing four quarters, the company came up with an earnings surprise of 0.59%, on average.

Let’s see how things are shaping up prior to this announcement.

Factors at Play

During the first-quarter earnings call, Ameren announced that it anticipates limited business activities during the entire second quarter, courtesy of the coronavirus pandemic’s impacts. This might have ultimately led to dismal commercial and industrial sales in the quarter under review.

However, residential sales are likely to have seen significant growth. In fact, in April, Ameren Missouri's customer sales (commercial and industrial) were down approximately 7% year over year, which might have contributed adversely to the company’s overall revenues.



Furthermore, Ameren’s service territories witnessed severe weather conditions during most of the second quarter, characterized by heavy rainfall and colder-than-normal temperatures. This is likely to have enhanced the usage of electricity for heating and boosted Ameren’s revenues in the to-be-reported quarter.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the company’s second-quarter revenues is pegged at $1.48 billion, implying a 7.3% rise from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure.



Lower sales in Missouri due to COVID-19 impacts might have also reduced the company’s quarterly earnings. Nevertheless, robust rate base growth and disciplined cost management are expected to have boosted the company’s bottom line in the soon-to-be-reported quarter. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Ameren’s earnings in the second quarter is pegged at 95 cents, suggesting 31.9% growth from the year-ago quarter’s level.

Earnings Whispers

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for Ameren this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the chances of an earnings beat. But this is not the case here.



Earnings ESP: The company’s Earnings ESP is 0.00%. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.



Zacks Rank: Ameren carries a Zacks Rank #3, currently. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Ameren Corporation Price and EPS Surprise

Ameren Corporation price-eps-surprise | Ameren Corporation Quote

A Stock to Consider

Here is a stock from the Utilities sector that has the right combination of elements to post an earnings beat this season.



CenterPoint Energy CNP has an Earnings ESP of +7.87% and a Zacks Rank #3. The company will announce second-quarter 2020 earnings on Aug 6.

Recent Utility Releases

NextEra Energy NEE reported second-quarter 2020 adjusted earnings of $2.61 per share, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.50 by 4.4%.



FirstEnergy Corporation FE delivered second-quarter 2020 operating earnings of 57 cents per share, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 55 cents by 3.64%.

Biggest Tech Breakthrough in a Generation

Be among the early investors in the new type of device that experts say could impact society as much as the discovery of electricity. Current technology will soon be outdated and replaced by these new devices. In the process, it’s expected to create 22 million jobs and generate $12.3 trillion in activity.



A select few stocks could skyrocket the most as rollout accelerates for this new tech. Early investors could see gains similar to buying Microsoft in the 1990s. Zacks’ just-released special report reveals 8 stocks to watch. The report is only available for a limited time.



See 8 breakthrough stocks now>>

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.