Ameren (AEE) to Report Q1 Earnings: What's in the Cards?

Ameren Corporation AEE is slated to report first-quarter 2023 results on May 4, after market close.

In the last reported quarter, the company delivered an earnings surprise of 12.50%. In the trailing four quarters, it delivered an average earnings surprise of 3.37%.

Factors to Note

In the first quarter, Ameren’s operational regions witnessed more or less average temperature patterns which, in turn, is expected to have a moderate impact on the company’s revenues in the quarter under review.

Moreover, strong rate-based growth plans, supported by strategic infrastructure investments across all its business segments, might have added impetus to AEE’s overall first-quarter revenues. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is pegged at $1.94 billion, suggesting growth of 3.2% from the year-ago quarter.

During the first quarter, parts of AEE’s service territories witnessed a few tornados, which might have hurt the company’s infrastructure, thereby pushing up its operating expenses. This, in turn, is expected to have impacted AEE’s bottom-line performance in the soon-to-be-reported quarter.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for first-quarter earnings is pegged at 94 cents per share, indicating a decline of 3.1% from the prior-year quarter’s reported figure.

What the Zacks Model Unveils

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for Ameren this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the chances of an earnings beat, which is not the case here.



Earnings ESP: AEE’s Earnings ESP is 0.00%. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.



Zacks Rank: Ameren carries a Zacks Rank #3.

Stocks to Consider

Here are three other utility players you may want to consider as these have the right combination of elements to post an earnings beat this season, per our model.

Brookfield Renewable Partners BEP has an Earnings ESP of +115.39% and a Zacks Rank #3. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for first-quarter sales is pegged at $692.7 million, implying a decline of 39% from the prior-year quarter’s tally.

BEP has a four-quarter negative earnings surprise of 271.73%, on average. The Zacks Consensus Estimate is pegged at a loss of 13 cents per share.

NewJersey Resources NJR has an Earnings ESP of +1.67% and a Zacks Rank #2. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for first-quarter earnings is pegged at $1.20 per share, implying a decline of 11.8% from the prior-year quarter's reported figure.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for NJR’s first-quarter sales is pegged at $958.4 million, suggesting a 5.1% increase from the prior-year quarter’s reported figure.

PPL Corporation PPL has an Earnings ESP of +7.69% and a Zacks Rank #3. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for PPL Corporation’s first-quarter revenues is pegged at $1.86 billion, suggesting growth of 4.2% from the year-ago quarter.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for PPL’s first-quarter earnings is pegged at 42 cents per share, indicating growth of 2.4% from the prior-year quarter’s reported figure.

