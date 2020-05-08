Ameren (AEE) to Report Q1 Earnings: What's in the Cards?

Ameren Corporation AEE is scheduled to release first-quarter 2020 results on May 11, after market close. In the last reported quarter, this utility delivered a positive surprise of 22.58%.

Moreover, the company’s earnings surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the trailing four quarters and missed in one, the average positive surprise being 7.67%.

Let’s see how things have shaped up prior to this announcement.

Factors to Consider

While some of Ameren’s service territories witnessed normal temperature during the January-March 2020 quarter, a few parts experienced below-normal temperature. Moreover tornados hit some parts of its operational areas, along with hail storms, which might have caused a few outages, hampering smooth flow of electricity for the company’s customers. We expect the results to reflect the impact of these weather conditions.

Ameren Corporation Price and EPS Surprise

Ameren Corporation price-eps-surprise | Ameren Corporation Quote

Moreover favorable rate base outcomes are expected to have boosted its quarterly revenues.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for quarterly revenues is pegged at $1.58 billion, indicating 1.8% increase from the year-ago quarter’s reported number.

The company is to have incurred notable expenses to restore power in its service areas that were affected by the aforementioned tornados and hail storms. This may have weighed on its bottom-line performance.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Ameren’s first-quarter earnings is pegged at 71 cents, suggesting 9% decline from the year-ago quarter reported figure.

Earnings Whispers

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for Ameren this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the chances of an earnings beat. This is not the case here.

Earnings ESP: The company’s Earnings ESP is 0.00%. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Zacks Rank: Ameren carries a Zacks Rank #3 currently. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Recent Utility Releases

American Electric Power Co., Inc. AEP reported first-quarter 2020 adjusted earnings per share of $1.02, which missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.09 by 6.4%.

Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. PEG reported first-quarter 2020 adjusted operating earnings of $1.03 per share, which came in line with the Zacks Consensus Estimate.

NRG Energy, Inc. NRG delivered earnings of 55 cents per share from continuing operations in first-quarter 2020, which missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 75 cents by 26.6%.

