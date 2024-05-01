Ameren (AEE) to Post Q1 Earnings: What's in the Offing?

Ameren Corporation AEE is scheduled to release its first-quarter 2024 results on May 2 after market close. The company delivered a negative earnings surprise of 1.64% in the last reported quarter.



However, the company holds a four-quarter average earnings surprise of 6%. Let’s discuss the factors that are likely to be reflected in the upcoming quarterly results.

Factors at Play

The majority of Ameren Corporation’s service territories witnessed a warmer-than-normal temperature pattern during the later part of the January-March 2024 quarter, while below-than-normal temperatures prevailed at the onset of the first quarter. Such mixed weather patterns are likely to have a moderate impact on AEE’s overall top line.

Adverse weather events like winter storms accompanied by heavy rain, thunderstorms and tornadoes might have resulted in an outage for some of Ameren Corporation’s customers during the first quarter. This might have some negative impact on its revenues.



Nevertheless, favorable rate base growth in the prior quarters might have aided its first-quarter top line. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for AEE’s first-quarter sales stands at $2.20 billion, which suggests an increase of 6.8% from the year-ago reported number.



Factors like favorable returns from higher investments in infrastructure, as well as additional investments in Ameren, Illinois and ATXI projects, new electric service rates effective from July 2023, customer count growth, along with lower operations and maintenance expenses, are projected to have bolstered the company’s bottom line. However, higher interest expenses might have some adverse impact on its overall first-quarter earnings.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Ameren Corporation’s first-quarter earnings is pegged at $1.09 per share, which implies an increase of 9% from the first-quarter 2023 reported figure.

What the Zacks Model Unveils

Our proven model predicts an earnings beat for AEE this time. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat, which is the case here, as you will see below.



Earnings ESP: AEE has an Earnings ESP of +0.30%. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.



Zacks Rank: Currently, Ameren Corporation carries a Zacks Rank #3. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Other Stocks to Consider

Below we have mentioned the following players from the same sector that also have the right combination of elements to beat on earnings in the upcoming releases.



The AES Corporation AES is set to report first-quarter earnings on May 2 after market close. It has an Earnings ESP of +6.67% and carries a Zacks Rank of 3 at present.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for AES’ earnings is pegged at 30 cents per share, which calls for a 36.4% improvement from the first-quarter 2023 reported number. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for first-quarter sales is pegged at $3.24 billion.



Eversource Energy ES is slated to report its first-quarter 2024 results on May 2 before market open. It has an Earnings ESP of +2.76% and a Zacks Rank of 2 at present.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for ES’ first-quarter earnings stands at $1.45 per share, which suggests a 2.8% improvement from the first-quarter 2023 reported figure. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for first-quarter sales is pegged at $4.14 billion, which implies a 9.1% increase from that reported in the prior-year quarter.



Clean Energy Fuels CLNE is expected to report its first-quarter 2024 results on May 9 after market close. It has an Earnings ESP of +6.25% and carries a Zacks Rank of 3 at present.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for CLNE’s first-quarter earnings is pegged at a loss of 3 cents per share, which suggests a significant improvement from the first-quarter 2023 reported loss figure of 7 cents. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for first-quarter sales is pegged at $106.6 million.



