Ameren (AEE) Shares Cross Above 200 DMA

In trading on Friday, shares of Ameren Corp (Symbol: AEE) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $76.48, changing hands as high as $76.94 per share. Ameren Corp shares are currently trading up about 3.3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of AEE shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, AEE's low point in its 52 week range is $58.74 per share, with $87.655 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $76.54. The AEE DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

