Ameren (AEE) Set to Report Q2 Earnings: What's in the Offing?

Ameren Corporation AEE is slated to report second-quarter 2022 results on Aug 4.

Its bottom line outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate in the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 0.36%.

Factors to Note

Ameren’s operational regions witnessed wet weather conditions, accompanied by strong winds and tornados, in the second quarter. Such weather conditions are expected to have generated a mixed impact on the company’s second-quarter revenues since wet weather might have boosted demand, while tornedos might have caused outages.

The strong rate-based growth, supported by the strategic allocation of infrastructure investment across all its business segments, might have aided the overall revenues of AEE.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for second-quarter revenues is pegged at $1.53 billion, suggesting growth of 4% from the year-ago quarter.

From the cost perspective, higher operations and maintenance expenses, driven partly by unfavorable market returns, might have dampened the bottom line of the company in the quarter. However, solid revenue growth as well as returns from investments in infrastructure and wind generation might have aided the overall second-quarter earnings performance.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for second-quarter earnings is pegged at 81 cents per share, indicating an improvement of 1.3% from the prior-year reported figure.

The AES Corporation Price and EPS Surprise

The AES Corporation price-eps-surprise | The AES Corporation Quote

What the Zacks Model Unveils

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for Ameren Corporation this time. The combination of a positive Earnings ESPand a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the chances of an earnings beat. However, that is not the case here.

Earnings ESP: AEE’s Earnings ESP is 0.00%. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Zacks Rank: Ameren carries a Zacks Rank #3. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Stocks to Consider

Here are two Utilitystocks you may want to consider as they have the right combination of elements to post an earnings beat this season:

Spire SR has an Earnings ESP of +6.66% and a Zacks Rank #3. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Spire’s second-quarter earnings is pegged at 1 cent per share, suggesting a decline of 83.3% from the year-ago quarter.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for SR’s second-quarter sales is pegged at $325.5 million, implying a decline of 0.7% from the prior-year reported figure.

Consolidated EdisonED has an Earnings ESP of +1.15% and a Zacks Rank #3. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Consolidated Edison’s second-quarter earnings is pegged at 58 cents per share, suggesting growth of 9.4% from the year-ago quarter.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for ED’s second-quarter sales is pegged at $3.16 billion, implying growth of 6.3% from the prior-year reported figure.

Stay on top of upcoming earnings announcements with the Zacks Earnings Calendar.

Recent Utility Release

American Electric Power CompanyAEP reported second-quarter 2022 operating earnings per share of $1.20, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.18 by 1.7%. The bottom line also improved 1.7% from $1.18 per share in the year-ago quarter.

American Electric’s second-quarter revenues of $4,593.8 million beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $4,191.2 million by 9.6%. AEP expects 2022 operating earnings in the range of $4.87-$5.07 per share.

Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

It’s a little-known chemical company that’s up 65% over last year, yet still dirt cheap. With unrelenting demand, soaring 2022 earnings estimates, and $1.5 billion for repurchasing shares, retail investors could jump in at any time.

This company could rival or surpass other recent Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in little more than 9 months and NVIDIA which boomed +175.9% in one year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.