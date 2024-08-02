Ameren (AEE) Reports Q2 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

Ameren (AEE) reported $1.69 billion in revenue for the quarter ended June 2024, representing a year-over-year decline of 3.8%. EPS of $0.97 for the same period compares to $0.90 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -9.93% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.88 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.93, the EPS surprise was +4.30%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Ameren performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Electric Sales - Ameren Total : 17,110 GWh versus 16,013.08 GWh estimated by two analysts on average.

: 17,110 GWh versus 16,013.08 GWh estimated by two analysts on average. Electric Revenues- Ameren Missouri- Total : $864 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $942.14 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -5.9%.

: $864 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $942.14 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -5.9%. Electric Revenues- Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution- Total : $509 million versus $563.37 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -5.7% change.

: $509 million versus $563.37 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -5.7% change. Electric Revenues- Ameren Transmission- Total : $191 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $188.75 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +18.6%.

: $191 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $188.75 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +18.6%. Operating Revenues- Natural gas : $172 million compared to the $197.89 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of -1.7% year over year.

: $172 million compared to the $197.89 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of -1.7% year over year. Gas Revenues- Ameren Illinois Natural Gas : $148 million versus $171.59 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -2.6% change.

: $148 million versus $171.59 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -2.6% change. Operating Revenues- Electric : $1.52 billion compared to the $1.64 billion average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of -4% year over year.

: $1.52 billion compared to the $1.64 billion average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of -4% year over year. Gas Revenues- Ameren Missouri : $24 million versus $26.50 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +4.4% change.

Shares of Ameren have returned +15.2% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -0.4% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

Research Chief Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

This company targets millennial and Gen Z audiences, generating nearly $1 billion in revenue last quarter alone. A recent pullback makes now an ideal time to jump aboard. Of course, all our elite picks aren’t winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Nano-X Imaging which shot up +129.6% in little more than 9 months.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Ameren Corporation (AEE) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.