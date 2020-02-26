Ameren (AEE) Q4 Earnings Beat Estimates, Revenues Down Y/Y
Ameren Corporation’s AEE fourth-quarter 2019 earnings of 38 cents per share from continuing operations exceeded the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 31 cents by 22.6%. Moreover, the reported figure jumped 35.7% from the 28 cents registered in the year-ago quarter.
The company generated 2019 adjusted earnings of $3.35 per share from continuing operations, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.29 by 1.8%. The bottom line, however, edged down 0.6% from the year-ago tally.
Total Revenues
Total revenues came in at $1,316 million in the reported quarter, which declined 7.3% year over year, due to lower electric as well as natural gas sales volumes. Revenues also missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1,452 million by 9.4%.
In 2019, the company generated total revenues of $5,910 million, which slid 6% from the year-ago tally. The top-line figure also lagged the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $6,040 million by 2.2%.
Highlights of the Release
Ameren’s total electricity sales volumes declined 12% to 17,178 million kilowatt hours (kWh) compared with the 19,537 million kWh witnessed in the year-ago quarter. However, gas volumes expanded 3.3% to 63 million dekatherms.
Total operating expenses summed $1,137 million, down 9.3% year over year.
The company’s interest expenses in the fourth quarter were $91 million compared with the prior-year quarter’s $99 million.
Segment Results
The Ameren Missouri segment reported operating income of $426 million in 2019 compared with the $482 million recorded in 2018. This year-over-year downside resulted from lower electric retail sales during the year.
The Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution segment reported operating income of $146 million in 2019 compared with the $139 million registered in 2018. The year-over-year rise reflects increased earnings on infrastructure and energy efficiency investments.
The Ameren Illinois Natural Gas segment reported operating income of $84 million in 2019 compared with the $71 million generated in 2018. This year-over-year improvement resulted from higher delivery service rates and increased earnings on infrastructure investments.
The Ameren Transmission segment reported operating income of $185 million in 2019 compared with the prior year’s $164 million. The upswing reflects increased earnings on infrastructure investments.
Ameren Corporation Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise
Ameren Corporation price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Ameren Corporation Quote
Financial Condition
Ameren reported cash and cash equivalents of $16 million as of Dec 31, 2019, in line with the figure registered at 2018 end.
As of Dec 31, 2019, long-term debt totaled $8,915 million compared with $7,859 million as of Dec 31, 2018.
In 2019, cash from operating activities amounted to $2,170 million, similar to the figure as of Dec 31, 2018.
Guidance
Ameren has issued its 2020 guidance. The company expects its earnings in the range of $3.40 per share to $3.60 per share. Currently, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for the ongoing-year earnings is pegged at $3.47, lower than the mid-point of management’s guidance.
Ameren also affirmed its 2018 through 2023 compound annual earnings per share growth expectations of 6-8%.
Zacks Rank
Ameren currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.
Recent Utility Releases
CMS Energy CMS reported fourth-quarter 2019 adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of 68 cents, significantly up 70% from the year-ago quarter's reported figure of 40 cents. The bottom-line number, however, missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 69 cents.
NextEra Energy NEE posted adjusted earnings of $1.44 per share for the December-end quarter, lagging the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.54 by 6.5%.
Dominion Energy D delivered operating earnings of $1.18 per share for the October-December period, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.16 by 1.7%.
Zacks Top 10 Stocks for 2020
In addition to the stocks discussed above, would you like to know about our 10 finest buy-and-hold tickers for the entirety of 2020?
Last year's 2019 Zacks Top 10 Stocks portfolio returned gains as high as +102.7%. Now a brand-new portfolio has been handpicked from over 4,000 companies covered by the Zacks Rank. Don’t miss your chance to get in on these long-term buys.
Access Zacks Top 10 Stocks for 2020 today >>
Click to get this free report
Ameren Corporation (AEE): Free Stock Analysis Report
CMS Energy Corporation (CMS): Free Stock Analysis Report
Dominion Energy Inc. (D): Free Stock Analysis Report
NextEra Energy, Inc. (NEE): Free Stock Analysis Report
To read this article on Zacks.com click here.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.