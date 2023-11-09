Ameren (AEE) Q3 Earnings Beat Estimates, Revenues Fall Y/Y

Ameren Corporation’s AEE third-quarter 2023 earnings of $1.87 per share surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.80 by 3.9%. The reported figure also increased 7.5% year over year.



The year-over-year rise in the bottom line was driven by increased infrastructure investments made across all business segments. New Ameren Missouri electric service rates, effective during the quarter, also contributed to the earnings growth.

Total Revenues

Total revenues came in at $2,060 million in the reported quarter, which decreased 10.7% year over year. Revenues also missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2,373 million by 13.2%.

Highlights of the Release

Ameren’s total electricity sales volumes declined 3.1% to 19,098 million kilowatt-hours (kWh) in the third quarter compared with the 19,702 million kWh in the year-ago quarter. Gas volumes decreased to 27 million dekatherms from 29 million dekatherms in the prior-year period.



Total operating expenses were $1,446 million, down 15.3% year over year. The company’s interest expenses in the third quarter were $152 million compared with the prior-year quarter’s $126 million.

Segmental Results

The Ameren Missouri segment reported earnings of $411 million in the third quarter compared with $397 million a year ago. The increase was due to higher infrastructure investments and new electric rates.



The Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution segment reported earnings of $66 million in the third quarter compared with $51 million registered in the year-ago period. The improvement highlighted increased infrastructure spending and a higher allowed return on equity due to a higher projected average 30-year U.S. Treasury bond yield in 2023.



The Ameren Illinois Natural Gas segment incurred a loss of $5 million in the third quarter compared with a loss of $4 million in the year-ago quarter. The year-over-year deterioration can be attributed to higher depreciation and amortization expenses.



The Ameren Transmission segment reported earnings of $86 million in the third quarter compared with $78 million in the prior year, driven by increased earnings on infrastructure investments.

Financial Condition

Ameren reported cash and cash equivalents of $8 million as of Sep 30, 2023, compared with the cash balance of $10 million at the 2022-end.



As of Sep 30, 2023, the long-term debt totaled $13,829 million compared with $13,685 million as of Dec 31, 2022.



During the nine months ended Sep 30, 2023, the cash flow from operating activities amounted to $2,031 million compared with $1,599 million generated in the prior-year period.

Guidance

Ameren updated its 2023 guidance. AEE currently expects to generate earnings per share (EPS) in the range of $4.30-$4.45, narrower than the prior guidance range of $4.25-$4.45.



Currently, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2023 earnings is pegged at $4.37 per share. The figure is a tad below the midpoint of the company’s guidance.

Zacks Rank

Ameren currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Recent Utility Releases

NiSource Inc. NI reported third-quarter 2023 operating EPS of 19 cents, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 14 cents by 35.7%. The bottom line increased 90% from the year-ago quarter’s recorded figure of 12 cents.



Operating revenues of $1,027.4 million missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1,057 million by 2.8%. The top line also decreased 5.7% from the prior-year quarter’s figure of $1,089.5 million.



PNM Resources Inc. PNM reported third-quarter 2023 earnings of $1.54 per share, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.30 by 18.5%. The bottom line also increased 5.5% from the year-ago quarter’s figure of $1.46.

Net sales of $505.9 million missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $909 million by 44.3%. The top line also decreased 30.7% from the year-ago quarter’s level of $729.9 million.

Consolidated Edison, Inc. ED reported third-quarter 2023 adjusted earnings of $1.62 per share, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.58 by 2.5%. The bottom line decreased 0.6% from $1.63 in the prior-year quarter.

Consolidated Edison's total revenues of $3,872 million beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3,816 million by 1.5%. The top line declined 7% from $4,165 million in the year-ago quarter.





